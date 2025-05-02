Reform’s Andrea Jenkyns gives ‘shocking’ first speech as Lincolnshire mayor 

Rival candidates walked out midway through her speech, saying they were “disgusted” by Jenkyns' remarks.

Andrea Jenkyns gave a ‘shocking’ first speech as the mayor of Greater Lincolnshire, using it to launch attacks on her rivals and say illegal migrants “should be put in tents”.

All the candidates walked off stage mid-way through Jenkyns’ speech this morning, when she said about migrants: “tents are good enough for France, they should be good enough for Great Britain”.

Asked if it is a divisive way of conducting politics, Jenkyns added that she thinks “the majority and the silent majority” of people also think that.

According to Sky News’ Serena Barker-Singh, the candidates walked off because they were “so disgusted” by Jenkyns’ comments.

In her speech, she also took aim at Independent candidate Marianne Overton, mocking her with a South African accent and claiming it was ironic Overton had accused her of being “parachuted in”.

The council received a complaint against Jenkyns about her right to be on the electoral register in the county and stand in the Lincolnshire mayoral election as she lives in Yorkshire. However, it was dismissed at a hearing.

After her shocking speech, Jenkyns then went on to give a car crash interview with Sky News.

Barker-Singh asked whether Jenkyns thought it was appropriate to use her speech to smear other candidates was appropriate.

Jenkyns argued that her rivals had called the police on her and reported her to the council.

When asked why she made the comment about Overton’s accent, Jenkyns replied: “Cos the irony of saying someone has been parachuted in who is not even from the country.”

“So, someone who has got an accent can’t be from this county?,” Barker-Singh responded.

Jenkyns then lost composure, stating: “Oh I think actually I’m not even going to answer any more of your questions. I think your questioning is quite divisive. You’re looking into things when it was a little play with words.”

The Greater Lincolnshire mayor pushed the journalist’s microphone away and then walked off.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward