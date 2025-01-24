Reform UK MPs make shameful call for ‘national debate’ on death penalty

Reform seems intent on copying Trump

Reform UK MPs have called for a national debate on the death penalty following Axel Rudakubana’s sentencing for murdering three young girls in Southport.

Eighteen-year-old Rudakubana was given life with a minimum of 52 years in prison for murdering 6-year-old Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport.

Earlier this week, Donald Trump signed an executive order promising that Trump’s attorney general will seek capital punishment for “all crimes of a severity demanding its use”.

Speaking on LBC, Reform UK’s deputy leader Richard Tice called for a “national debate” on the death penalty.

Tice said: “I don’t think we should be afraid of having a national debate on important big issues like this. I think that many people in the country would like at least a debate.”

Reform MP Rupert Lowe said it was “time for a national debate” on the use of capital punishment “in exceptional circumstances”.

Lee Anderson MP even called for the death penalty for Rudakubana, posting an image of a noose with the horrifying caption: No Apologies Here. This is what is required!

Leader of Reform UK Nigel Farage demanded the CPS chief resign for failing to class the case as terrorism.

“This barbaric and senseless attack was clearly both political and ideological,” Farage said.

This is despite the prosecution clearly stating that the Rudakubana’s acts were not terrorism.

In a post on X, Brendan Cox, said: “For anyone trying to use this trial to spread hatred on the basis of lies:

The Prosecutor: “There is no evidence that he ascribed to any particular political or religious ideology; he wasn’t fighting for a cause.” That’s not the defence’s case, its the prosecutor.”

After the horrific attack in Southport, Farage posted a video online speculating on the background of the alleged killer and also shared a conspiracy theory that “the truth is being withheld from us” by police.

The last use of the death penalty in the UK was in 1964. The UK abolished the use of capital punishment in 1965 with the Murder (Abolition of the Death Penalty) Act 1965.

However, it was only with the introduction of the Human Rights Act 1998 that the UK abolished this penalty for treason.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward