Elon Musk downplays Reform UK donation in further blow to Nigel Farage

The tech billionaire is having second thoughts about donating to Reform, stating it will be more complicated now he is leading Doge

Elon Musk has reportedly told associates that it will be more challenging for him to donate to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK since he joined the US government.

Following Trump’s inauguration on Monday, Musk was chosen to head up the newly established Department of Government Efficiency (Doge).

According to the Financial Times, Musk is reported as having said that it will now be harder for him to pump money into Reform UK.

Back in December, there were reports that Musk was planning to make a donation of around £80 million ($100 million) to Reform.

According to the FT, though Musk met Farage in December at Mar-a-Lago, they did not meet again when Farage travelled to Washington DC for Trump’s inauguration.

Farage flew to Washington for Trump’s inauguration on Monday this week, but was not invited to the Capitol Rotunda for his swearing-in ceremony.

Musk did not attend an inauguration party in Washington on Friday hosted by Brexit-supporting businessmen Arron Banks and Andy Wigmore, both allies of Farage, and instead sent a close associate in his place.

The owner of X has been weighing in on UK politics in recent weeks, using his social media platform to share posts criticising Keir Starmer’s government and reigniting a political row over grooming gangs.

Musk and Farage recently clashed over Musk’s support for far-right agitator Tommy Robinson, who is in prison for contempt of court after repeatedly making defamatory claims about a Syrian refugee.

Earlier this month, Musk turned on Farage, taking to X to call for him to be replaced as Reform UK leader saying that the arch Brexiteer does not have “what it takes”.

There is no US law preventing Musk from donating to Reform, and he still may decide to do so. However, a financial gift by a senior figure within the Trump administration to a British opposition party would potentially generate diplomatic tensions between the US and UK.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward