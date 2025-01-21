Nigel Farage once more reiterates plans to get people to start paying for the NHS

“Nigel Farage has made it clear he wants to decimate the health service and see people charged thousands for operations."

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, who likes to portray himself as a man of the people, has once more reiterated his plans to change the way the NHS is funded, should he ever win power.

Farage, who was previously filmed calling for a move away from a state-funded NHS, once again repeated his intention to do away with the NHS’s ‘free at the point of use’ system, this week suggesting that some sort of means-testing for the health service was needed.

Speaking to the Times at a Republican event in Washington, Farage said: “We’ve got to identify a system of funding for healthcare that is more effective than the one we have currently got, and at the same time carries those who can’t afford to pay.”

In response, a Labour spokesperson told HuffPost UK: “Nigel Farage has made it clear he wants to decimate the health service and see people charged thousands for operations.

“That might work for him and his multi-millionaire deputy, but it would see working people unable to afford vital treatments and end the proud history of the NHS offering care free at the point of use.

“This Labour government is delivering on our plan for change to cut waiting lists and get the NHS back on its feet. We mustn’t let a Tory-Reform coalition of chaos put that at risk.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward