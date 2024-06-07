Nigel Farage says NHS should be abolished in its current form

The leader of Reform UK, Nigel Farage, has said that the NHS should be scrapped in its current form, during a BBC election debate.

Asked by an audience member how the political parties will ensure a fully functioning NHS, Farage claimed that the ‘NHS model isn’t working’, he claimed more investment won’t work, before saying that the ‘model through which we fund health is wrong’.

The arch Brexiteer said we ought to ‘change the model’ when met with accusations that he wanted to privatise the NHS.

It’s worth pointing out that in 2014 Farage was caught on camera telling Ukip supporters that the state-funded NHS should move towards an insurance-based system run by private companies.

The recording shows Farage saying he believes the marketplace could deliver better value for money when it comes to spending on the NHS.

