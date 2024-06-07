Nigel Farage slammed for his bigotry and making it an ‘immigration election’ during BBC debate

"Let’s change the tone of the debate on immigration too much of it is framed around the bigotry of people like Nigel Farage"
The leader of Reform UK Nigel Farage has been slammed for wanting to make the election an ‘immigration election’ and for his bigotry, leading to applause from the audience during the BBC election debate this evening.
Asked about immigration on the BBC debate, Farage claimed that it ought to be an ‘immigration election’ and that the country was ‘living through a population crisis’ which was making us poorer and diminishing our quality of life.
Farage added: “We need to get net migration down to an even figure.”
Replying directly to Farage, Rhun Ap Iorwerth, leader of Plaid Cymru, said: “Nigel Farage wants to make this an immigration election for his own self interest. Let’s change the tone.” His comments were met with applause from the audience.
He added: “Let’s change the tone of the debate on immigration too much of it is framed around the bigotry of people like Nigel Farage, Penny Mordaunt can’t stand up to Nigel Farage because she wants her party to be like Nigel Farage.”
Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward
To reach hundreds of thousands of new readers and to make the biggest impact we can in the next general election, we need to grow our donor base substantially.
That's why in 2024, we are seeking to generate 150 additional regular donors to support Left Foot Forward's work.
We still need another 124 people to donate to hit the target. You can help. Donate today.
That's why in 2024, we are seeking to generate 150 additional regular donors to support Left Foot Forward's work. We still need another 124 people to donate to hit the target. You can help. Donate today.