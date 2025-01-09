Liz Truss sends Keir Starmer cease and desist letter demanding he stops claiming she crashed the economy

“Bastions of free speech strike again.”

Former Tory Prime Minister Liz Truss has sent Labour Party leader Keir Starmer a cease and desist letter, demanding that the current PM stops claiming that she ‘crashed the economy’.

Despite Truss being booted out of office after her disastrous mini-budget caused financial turmoil, sending mortgage bills soaring and the pound collapsing, rather than accepting her mistakes and showing humility, she has since blamed everyone else for why it all went wrong.

The Telegraph now reports that Truss’s lawyers have written the letter to Starmer, claiming that claims she crashed the economy are ‘false and defamatory’.

The paper reports: “The lawyers even suggest that the assertions from Sir Keir before the July general election contributed towards Ms Truss losing her battle to be re-elected as the MP for South West Norfolk.

“At the core of the row are the weeks after Ms Truss’s so-called mini-Budget in September 2022, when financial markets reacted negatively to its major tax cuts funded by borrowing.

“The legal letter argues that the financial movements did not amount to an economic crash, since there was no fall in economic output or rise in unemployment – the usual signifiers of such an event.”

In a recent documentary, Truss blamed the ‘blob’ for her downfall.

Reacting to news of Truss’ letter to Starmer, one social media user wrote: “Seems Liz Truss is trying to reboot her reputation like she did the economy.”

Another added: “Bastions of free speech strike again.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward