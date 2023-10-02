Liz Truss mocked for claiming ‘we need more GB News’ at Tory Party conference

“Heaven help us."

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss has claimed that ‘we need more GB News’ as she delivered a speech at Tory Party conference.

Showing no sense of humility after wrecking the economy with her disastrous mini-budget, Truss made the comments as she delivered a speech on how to boost economic growth. The shortest-serving Prime Minister in British history has recently made it clear that she intends to continue championing her disastrous economic policies which caused financial turmoil, added thousands of pounds on to people’s mortgage costs and sank the value of the pound.

During her speech earlier this afternoon, Truss told those gathered at the event: “We need more GB News, challenging the orthodoxy, broadcasting common sense, transforming our media landscape.”

Her comments came after former actor and Reclaim Party founder, Laurence Fox, launched into a vile misogynistic rant on GB News about a female journalist.

Fox made a series of remarks about Ava Evans, the political correspondent for online news site PoliticsJoe, during an episode of Dan Wootton Tonight on Tuesday, where he said: “Show me a self-respecting man that would like to climb into bed with that.”

GB News later said that it had suspended Fox and also went on to suspend Wootton.

Reacting to Truss’ praise of GB News, Peter Stefanovic posted on X: “Heaven help us. Liz Truss tells conference “We need more GB News”.

Another social media user highlighted that while Truss is busy praising GB News, Ofcom currently has 12 active investigations into the channel.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

