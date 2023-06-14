Keir Starmer slams the ‘economic extremists’ of the Institute of Economic Affairs during PMQs

'Those whose disastrous ideas crashed the economy and left the country to pick up the pieces.'

Labour leader Keir Starmer tore into the Institute of Economic Affairs this afternoon at Prime Minister’s Questions, as he took the Tories to task for handing out honours to their cronies rather than to those who engaged in public service.

In a fiery clash between the Starmer and Sunak, the Prime Minister was slammed for approving Johnson’s disgraceful honours list which included awards for aides linked to Partygate.

Starmer asked why, when the rest of the country are struggling with the cost of living, the Tories had spent the last week arguing about which one of them gets a peerage?

Sunak sought to defend his decision to approve Johnson’s list, to much condemnation from Labour benches.

Starmer then asked if Sunak would have the courage to block Liz Truss’ honours list.

The Labour leader said: “It’s not just Johnson, the Prime Minister’s immediate predecessor is hoping to reward those who made her reign such a rip-roaring success. On her honours list are the masterminds of that kamikaze budget, the economic extremists of the Institute of Economic affairs, those whose disastrous ideas crashed the economy and left the country to pick up the pieces.

Will the Prime Minister block that honours list or will he buckle to her as well?

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

