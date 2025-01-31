Kemi Badenoch refuses to publish tax return while Starmer and Reeves agree to

Does she have something to hide?

Kemi Badenoch has stated that she will not publish her tax returns for 2023/24, despite it being customary for the leader of the opposition to do so.

Initially, Badenoch said she was waiting to see whether the Chancellor Rachel Reeves would commit to sharing her tax return, which Reeves later agreed to do.

Keir Starmer has agreed to publish his tax return today, the deadline for tax return submissions.

Badenoch then said she had “no plans” to publish her tax return but would not explain why.

A spokesperson for Badenoch told the Mirror that: “All of her declarations are made in line with the Register of Members interests.”

Politicians publishing their tax returns is completely separate from the Register of Members Interests, which records the payments and gifts MPs have received.

Following pressure on politicians to be more transparent after the Panama Papers leak, former prime minister David Cameron was forced to publish his tax return in 2016.

Every prime minister, Chancellor and leader of the opposition has followed suit in doing so since 2017.

According to The Mirror, when asked why Badenoch was breaking with the tradition of opposition leaders engaging in this act of transparency, the spokesperson did not respond.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said he would not publish his tax return for 2023/24, stating he was not an MP but “a civilian”, during that period.

He also said it was unlikely that he would release his details for the 2024/25 financial year.

Speaking to GB News, Farage said: “I will think about it but I doubt it. Do they want my inside leg measurements?”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward