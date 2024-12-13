Keir Starmer responds to Kemi Badenoch’s sandwiches are ‘not a real food’ comment

‘I won’t touch bread if it’s moist’

Keir Starmer has stepped in to defend sandwiches, after Kemi Badenoch said they are “not a real food”.

The Conservative Party leader and prime minister have been sparring over sandwiches, with Kemi Badenoch telling the Spectator: “I’m not a sandwich person, I don’t think sandwiches are a real food, it’s what you have for breakfast”.

She added: “I will not touch bread if it’s moist”.

Badenoch also said “What is lunch? Lunch is for wimps. I have food brought in and I work and eat at the same time”, explaining that there is “no time” for lunch.

She said she won’t eat a sandwich, but sometimes has a steak brought in for her to eat at her desk.

A Downing Street spokesperson responded to Badenoch’s comments stating: “I think he [the PM] was surprised to hear that the leader of the opposition has a steak brought in for lunch.

No 10 said the prime minister views sandwiches as a “great British institution”, adding that Starmer is “quite happy with a sandwich lunch”, and enjoys a tuna sandwich or occasionally a cheese toastie.

Responding to the Starmer, Badenoch wrote on X: “The PM has time to respond to my jokes about lunch…but no time for the farmers who produce our food.”

She added that “The Conservatives will reverse his cruel Family Farm Tax”.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward