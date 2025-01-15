Keir Starmer savages Liz Truss’ cease and desist letter in PMQs

'It was actually crashing the economy that damaged her reputation'

Keir Starmer mocked former Tory Prime Minister Liz Truss’ ‘cease and desist’ letter during today’s PMQs.

In the letter, Truss urged the prime minister to stop repeating what she described as “false and defamatory” claims that she crashed the economy while in government.

The prime minister responded stating that Truss had damaged her own reputation by crashing the economy during her short stint in No 10.

Starmer quipped: “I got a letter this week from a Tory voter in a Labour seat. I hope they don’t mind me saying who it was, it was Liz Truss.”

“She was complaining that saying she crashed the economy was damaging her reputation. It was actually crashing the economy that damaged her reputation,” he said.

Leader of the opposition, Kemi Badenoch tried to attack the government’s economic record after borrowing costs on government bonds increased to the highest levels since 2008 earlier this week, claiming it was due to the government’s budget in October.

Starmer reminded Badenoch that the global economy is experiencing volatility and that Labour inherited a £22 billion black hole from the Conservatives.

He said that the Conservatives have opposed all of Labour’s measures to stabilise the economy and promote growth, stating that Badenoch “wants all the benefits of the budget but she can’t say how she is going to pay for it”.

The prime minister said the Conservatives are “still economic vandals and fantasists”, adding “imagine where we’d be if they were still in charge”.

Starmer hit back with an attack on the Conservatives’ record on the economy while in power, “they flatlined the economy, mini budget that crashed the economy, worst cost of living crisis in living history”.

“Not taking lessons from them on the economy,” he concluded.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward