Liz Truss’s attempt to stop people saying she crashed the economy spectacularly backfires

Former Tory Prime Minister Liz Truss’ attempts to stop people saying she crashed the economy have spectacularly backfired, after she instructed lawyers to write a cease and desist letter to Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Truss, who became Britain’s shortest-serving Prime Minister after being booted out of office after just 45 days, following her disastrous mini-budget which resulted in financial turmoil and the pound collapsing, has refused to accept responsibility for her failures during her time in Downing Street.

Borrowing out of the Trump playbook, she has instead tried to blame the ‘deep state’ and the ‘blob’ for her government’s downfall and has rejected claims she crashed the economy.

It was revealed by the Telegraph yesterday that Truss had written a letter, via her lawyers, to Keir Starmer asking him to cease and desist, demanding that he stops claiming that she crashed the economy which her lawyers say is ‘false and defamatory’.

Truss was ridiculed for her claims and now the Prime Minister’s spokesperson has hit back, claiming that: “I don’t think the prime minister is the only person in the country who shares the view in relation to the previous government’s handling of the economy.

“I guess the question is whether she will be writing to millions of people up and down the country as well over her economic record which put mortgage bills up.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward