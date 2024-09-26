Shameful: Kemi Badenoch says she is a fan of Elon Musk

Musk has not been invited to an international investment summit organised by the government next month, the BBC is reporting.

In a new low, Tory leadership contender Kemi Badenoch has praised the owner of X Elon Musk, saying that she is a huge fan of the billionaire.

Her praise comes despite Musk peddling a number of conspiracy theories and false claims about the UK in recent month, as he allowed fake news and misleading information to be shared on his X platform, misinformation that fuelled racist far-right riots in the UK.

Musk was also involved in a public spat with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The American billionaire even shared a fake news story which claimed to be from the Telegraph and claimed that the PM was considering building ’emergency detainment camps’ on the Falkland Islands to house rioters.

In another post Musk wrote: “Civil war is inevitable” in the UK.

Musk has not been invited to an international investment summit organised by the government next month, the BBC is reporting.

Despite Musk’s disgraceful behaviour, Badenoch told the Spectator in an interview that she is a ‘huge fan’ of his.

The magazine asked all four candidates if they thought Musk had been good for freedom of speech, and Badenoch, the former business secretary, replied: “I think Elon Musk has been a fantastic thing for freedom of speech. I will hold my hand up and say, I’m a huge fan of Elon Musk.

“I look at Twitter before he took over and after: there is a lot more free speech. Yes, there are many, many more things that I see on X, as he calls it, that I don’t like.

“But I also know that views are not suppressed the way that they were, that there was a cultural establishment – that was very left – that controlled quite a lot of discourse on that platform.”

That Badenoch is a ‘huge fan’ of someone who pushes misinformation tells you all you need to know about her lack of ethics.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward