Danish MEP tells Trump to ‘f*ck off’ over his threats to take Greenland

A member of the European Parliament has told Donald Trump to “f**k off” following his words about Greenland, after the Republican President refused to rule out using military force to take over the autonomous Danish territory.

Trump has said that the U.S. should acquire Greenland for “international security,” reasons due to threats from Russia and China.

Trump has repeatedly said that the U.S. should take control of Greenland, calling an American acquisition of the Arctic island an “absolute necessity”.

He told reporters in the Oval Office: “Greenland is a wonderful place. We need it for international security. And I’m sure that Denmark will come along — it’s costing them a lot of money to maintain it, to keep it.”

Reacting to Trump’s comments in the European Parliament, Danish MEP Anders Vistisen said: “Dear President Trump, listen very carefully. Greenland have been part of the Danish kingdom for 800 years. It’s an integrated part of our country. It is not for sale.”

He then said: “Let me put it in words you might understand – Mr. Trump, f**k off!”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward