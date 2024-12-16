Reform’s billionaire treasurer Nick Candy to hold face to face talks with Elon Musk amid reports of £100m donation

The Sun’s Kate Ferguson reports that the meeting between Musk and Candy could ‘come within days’.

Reform’s billionaire treasurer Nick Candy is planning on visiting the U.S, for face to face talks with Elon Musk, after reports that the owner of X is planning on donating £100million to the party.

Reform, which likes to portray itself as the party of ordinary folk, has been looking to mount more of a challenge at the next general election, after receiving four million votes in July, with five MPs being elected.

Musk, who is now an adviser to Trump and who was also appointed to co-lead a government department on cutting waste and improving efficiency, has come in for heavy criticism in recent weeks and months, for allowing X to become a platform which hosts misinformation and extremist content.

Of course, none of this matters to Reform, who are keen to gain his support ahead of the next general election.

The tech billionaire is reported to be considering making a £100 million donation to Reform UK, which if given would make it the biggest political donation in British history.

The latest reports once more highlight the need to tighten the rules around money in UK politics, with Labour reported to be considering a cap on political donations.

In its manifesto, Labour committed to “protect democracy by strengthening the rules around donations to political parties”. At the core of this pledge is an aim to tighten protections around foreign interference in UK democracy.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward