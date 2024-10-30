Nigel Farage set to speak alongside Steve Bannon

Tickets are priced between $500 to $30,000.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage is set to speak alongside far-right former Trump advisor Steve Bannon who has just been released from jail.

The arch Brexiteer, who has been accused of not giving a toss about his constituents in Clacton since being elected in July, making repeated trips to the U.S. in order to support Donald Trump, will now be heading to New York in a few weeks, so that he can headline the New York Young Republican Club gala dinner on Wall Street on December 15th, the Mirror reports.

Tickets are priced between $500 to $30,000. Speaking at the event along with Farage is Bannon, who was jailed for failing to cooperate with an investigation into the January 6 Capitol attacks.

The Good Law Project slammed Farage for ingratiating himself with the far-right.

Rheian Davis, of the Good Law Project, told the paper: “People should be under no illusions about Farage and the far-right company he is desperately trying to ingratiate himself with. He is leaving his Clacton constituents behind and jetting off yet again to the US share a stage with Steve Bannon just weeks after his release from jail.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward