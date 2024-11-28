Shock poll suggests Labour could be in real trouble with the voters

The poll also suggests Reform are surging

A bombshell poll of voting intention has suggested Labour could be in real trouble with the voters.

The headline voting intention figures have the Tories ahead with support from 27 per cent of the electorate, and Labour in second place on 25 per cent. According to the poll – carried out by Find Out Now – support for the Tories has increased by two points since the general election earlier this year, whereas support for Labour has fallen by nine points.

In a significant shift, the poll suggest that 22 per cent of Brits would vote for Reform UK if a general election were held tomorrow. That’s up eight points since the election in July.

The Lib Dems are on 12 per cent, with no change since July. The Greens are up two points on the election, at 9 per cent.

It is not uncommon for parties to lose support when in government and to recover it in time for the next election. However, what will likely worry Labour strategists is that Keir Starmer’s party appears to be losing support to both its right (the Tories and Reform) and its left (the Greens).

If the poll is an accurate reflection of public opinion, it could suggest that Labour will be in for a challenging set of local elections in May 2025, when voters across the country will go to the polls to elect thousands of local councillors.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Keir Starmer – Creative Commons