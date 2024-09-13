Bombshell opinion poll puts Tories just 4 points behind Labour

Support for Labour is down significantly, mostly to the benefit of the Lib Dems, Greens and Reform
A shock opinion poll has found that support for the Labour Party has dropped significantly since the general election. The poll – conducted by More in Common – puts support for Labour at 29%, just four points ahead of the Tories on 25%.
More in Common’s first poll since the general election shows that support for Labour has fallen mostly to the benefit of the Liberal Democrats, Greens and Reform. That poll – carried out in June and July – had support for Labour at 40%, the Tories at 24%, Reform at 14%, the Lib Dems at 11% and the Greens at 6%.
By contrast, the full voting intention figures for More in Common’s latest poll are:
- Labour 29%
- Tories 25%
- Reform 18%
- Lib Dems 14%
- Greens 8%
Those figures mean the changes since the last poll, Labour has dropped a whopping 11 points, the Tories are up one point, Reform are up four points, the Lib Dems up three and the Greens up two.
The poll was conducted between 10-12 September.
