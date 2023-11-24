Explosive poll suggests Tories are facing major trouble in the ‘Red Wall’

Things aren't looking good for Rishi Sunak

A new poll suggests the Tories could be facing significant trouble in the so-called ‘Red Wall’. The ‘Red Wall’ refers to parliamentary constituencies in the north of England and the Midlands that have traditionally supported Labour but were won by the Tories in 2019.

Polling firm Redfield and Wilton has published its latest data after asking voters in the ‘Red Wall’ to what extent they trust the Conservative Party to deliver on the economy. It’s bad news for Rishi Sunak.

A whopping 45 per cent of ‘Red Wall’ voters say they don’t trust the Tories at all on the economy. Worse still for the Tories – that number has got a lot worse than when Redfield and Wilton asked the same question in October. The proportion of people saying they don’t trust the Tories at all is up 4 percentage points.

24 per cent of those polled say they ‘fairly trust’ the Tories to deliver on the economy, with 18 per cent saying they ‘slightly trust’ them, and 12 per cent saying the ‘significantly trust’ them. The number saying ‘significantly trust’ was down 5 percentage points on October.

The fieldwork for the poll was carried out on November 19. That means this poll doesn’t capture attitudes to Jeremy Hunt’s Autumn Statement, which was delivered on November 22.

Traditionally, the Tories outpoll Labour on the economy. However, in recent months, polls have shown that Labour are increasingly more trusted on the economy than the Tories. Earlier this month, a poll found that Labour are more trusted than the Tories on every major issue.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Simon Dawson / Number 10 – Creative Commons