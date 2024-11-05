Full list of Kemi Badenoch’s shadow cabinet appointments

This is the new Tory top team
The new Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has today announced who will be in her top team by publishing a full list of her shadow cabinet appointments.
Here’s the full breakdown of everyone she’s appointed.
- Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer: Mel Stride MP
- Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs: Priti Patel MP
- Shadow Home Secretary: Chris Philp MP
- Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland: Alex Burghart MP
- Shadow Secretary of State for Defence: James Cartlidge MP
- Shadow Secretary of State for Justice: Robert Jenrick MP
- Shadow Secretary of State for Education: Laura Trott MP
- Shadow Health and Social Care Secretary: Ed Argar MP
- Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities: Kevin Hollinrake MP
- Shadow Secretary of State for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs: Victoria Atkins MP
- Shadow Secretary of State for Business and Trade: Andrew Griffith MP
- Shadow Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero and Shadow Minister for Equalities: Claire Coutinho MP
- Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions: Helen Whately MP
- Shadow Secretary of State for Transport: Gareth Bacon MP
- Shadow Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport: Stuart Andrew MP
- Shadow Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology: Alan Mak MP
- Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland and Shadow Minister of State for Energy and Net Zero: Andrew Bowie MP
- Shadow Secretary of State for Wales and Shadow Minister for Women: Mims Davies MP
- Opposition Chief Whip (Commons): Dame Rebecca Harris MP
- Shadow Leader of the House of Commons: Jesse Norman MP
- Shadow Leader of the House of Lords: Lord True
- Co-Chairmen of the Party: Nigel Huddleston MP & Lord Johnson
- Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury: Richard Fuller MP
- Parliamentary Private Secretary (also attending Shadow Cabinet meetings): Julia Lopez MP
Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward
To reach hundreds of thousands of new readers we need to grow our donor base substantially.
That's why in 2024, we are seeking to generate 150 additional regular donors to support Left Foot Forward's work.
We still need another 117 people to donate to hit the target. You can help. Donate today.
That's why in 2024, we are seeking to generate 150 additional regular donors to support Left Foot Forward's work. We still need another 117 people to donate to hit the target. You can help. Donate today.
Comments are closed.