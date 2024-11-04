Shadow cabinet appointments: Laura Trott appointed shadow education secretary

Kemi Badenoch is appointing her shadow cabinet team

Following her election as leader of the Conservative Party, Kemi Badenoch has begun appointing members of her shadow cabinet. The appointments are expected to be completed by Tuesday 5 November.

Badenoch’s first appointment was Laura Trott, who has been given the shadow education post.

Trott’s only previous cabinet experience was as Chief Secretary to the Treasury in he dying days of Rishi Sunak’s government.

Last year, she was heavily criticised by disability groups for saying disabled people had a ‘duty’ to find work they could do from home.

Neil O’Brien has also been appointed as a junior shadow education minister.

Alongside these appointments to Badenoch’s shadow education team, Rebecca Harris has been appointed as chief whip, and both Nigel Huddlestone and Dominic Johnson have been appointed as co-chairs of the Conservative Party.

Prior to the announcement, there had been rumours that Trott would be appointed as Shadow Chancellor.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy at Left Foot Forward