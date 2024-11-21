Follow Left Foot Forward on Bluesky

Left Foot Forward News

Follow our Bluesky account on @left-foot-forward.bsky.social

A photo of an NHS protest with the Left Foot Forward logo in the top right corner

With many on X leaving the site and turning instead to Bluesky, after owner Elon Musk has allowed the platform to host fake news, far-right conspiracy theories and extremist content, Left Foot Forward has also set up a Bluesky account in order to expand our reach to as many progressives as possible.

In order to follow our hard-hitting journalism, including news and comment by and for the UK left, follow our Bluesky account on @left-foot-forward.bsky.social

Related posts:

  1. Support Left Foot Forward on our 15th anniversary
  2. Left Foot Forward is hiring
  3. Fund Left Foot Forward’s conference coverage
  4. Left Foot Forward’s 15 biggest interviews of 2023
Comments are closed.