Follow Left Foot Forward on Bluesky

With many on X leaving the site and turning instead to Bluesky, after owner Elon Musk has allowed the platform to host fake news, far-right conspiracy theories and extremist content, Left Foot Forward has also set up a Bluesky account in order to expand our reach to as many progressives as possible.
In order to follow our hard-hitting journalism, including news and comment by and for the UK left, follow our Bluesky account on @left-foot-forward.bsky.social
To reach hundreds of thousands of new readers we need to grow our donor base substantially.
That's why in 2024, we are seeking to generate 150 additional regular donors to support Left Foot Forward's work.
We still need another 117 people to donate to hit the target. You can help. Donate today.
