Fund Left Foot Forward’s conference coverage

Labour Party Conference in Liverpool

in Liverpool Liberal Democrat Conference in Brighton

in Brighton Green Party Conference in Manchester

in Manchester TUC Congress in Brighton

And for the first time ever, we’re hoping to report on the ground from Reform UK’s Conference too.

The Labour Party will be holding its first conference while in government since 2009. Keir Starmer will face his first conference speech as prime minister. The event will be filled with ideas, discussion on government policy and new MPs trying to make their mark.

As for the Liberal Democrats, they’ll be celebrating their best ever general election success and setting out what the party looks like now it is a significant force in parliament again. There are dozens of new Lib Dem MPs in parliament, and we intend to bring you interviews with some of the party’s rising stars.

Likewise, the Green Party has new MPs finding their feet in parliament. For the first time in its history, the Green Party has more than one MP, and party members will discussing what their future looks like now that they have taken a step closer to mainstream politics.

With many trade unions having actively campaigned for Keir Starmer to become prime minister, this year’s TUC Congress will be an important one. You’ll get an insight into how the trade union movement responds and relates to a Labour government.

Meanwhile, Reform UK’s conference in Birmingham will mark the first time Nigel Farage has entered one of his parties’ conferences an elected MP. The conference will reveal how the right wing populist party’s strategy might be shifting now it has representation in the House of Commons. We’ll bring you up to date on what the right are up to.

These are major moments for the future of politics, trade unions and the UK. While other outlets treat these conferences like soap operas, Left Foot Forward treats them seriously.

You can make sure the public hear the key debates and developments bubbling away in the UK’s progressive parties, how the trade union movement is changing and what Farage’s latest outfit has planned.

