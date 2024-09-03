Left Foot Forward is hiring

We're looking for a full time journalist

Left Foot Forward is taking on a staff writer to work across every aspect of our editorial

process.



Reporting directly to the editor, the committed and enthusiastic successful applicant will

join us at an incredibly exciting time, both in politics and for the site as it continues to grow

from strength to strength.

Location

Working from home

Salary

£27,000 for full-time contract

Length of Contract

One year with possibility of extension

Role and Duties:

The role is full-time for five days a week of remote work only (8:30am-4:30pm).

You will be responsible for finding and writing topical, evidence-based stories including breaking news stories, exclusives, shining a light on the right, and covering left-wing progressive causes, such as trade union disputes.

You will be responsible on occasion for writing/sending our daily email to go out to our subscribers

Using and building our social media base.

Essential Skills and Characteristics:

A track record of producing hard-hitting, original online journalism with a strong portfolio. We are looking for demonstrable writing skills, including the ability to write copy with both speed and accuracy.

Evidence of strong research and analysis skills.

At least one year experience working in a regional or national newsroom.

A strong working knowledge of British politics and current affairs.

Commitment to the progressive Purpose and Values of Left Foot Forward.

Ability to find off-diary, original exclusives and stories and cultivate sources.

NCTJ training.

Desirable Skills and Characteristics

An understanding of website analytics and growth strategies

Understanding of media law

Closing Date

September 20th 2024

Interview/Start Dates

TBC

Application Details

To apply, please send a CV of no more than two pages, including links to some of your work, and a cover letter (no more than 500 words) on why you are right for the role, to basit@leftfootforward.org. Please include ‘Application’ in the subject line.

