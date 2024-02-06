Support Left Foot Forward on our 15th anniversary

2024 marks 15 years since Left Foot Forward was founded

2024 is a special year for Left Foot Forward, for it marks 15 years since Left Foot Forward was founded.

That’s 15 years of holding the right to account, 15 years of promoting progressive solutions to the big issues facing the UK, and 15 years of providing a cross-party platform for debate on the left.

You can make sure that our trademark hard-hitting, campaigning journalism will continue for the next 15 years.

We’ve got big ambitions for 2024. This year will likely be the year that the country goes to the polls in a general election.

After 14 years of Tory rule, it’s clear that the country is crying out for an alternative.

Unfortunately, the odds are stacked against the left. The Tories and the other right wing parties are bankrolled by the mega-rich. They’ve got the support of most of the mainstream press. Media outlets give them an easy ride.

That’s why you need an alternative.

For 15 years, Left Foot Forward has been building that.

You can help secure the future of media that genuinely holds the right to account and gives a fair hearing to the left.

To reach hundreds of thousands of new readers and to make the biggest impact we can in the next general election, we need to grow our donor base substantially.

That’s why in 2024, we are seeking to generate 150 additional regular donors to support Left Foot Forward’s work.

Your kind donation will ensure Left Foot Forward can:

Fact check the Tories’ election campaign. You can help expose mistruths, misleading statements and falsehoods to millions of voters.

You can help expose mistruths, misleading statements and falsehoods to millions of voters. Hold the right to account in the campaign. You can ensure that the right – from the Tories to Reform UK – are called out for divisive campaigning, inflammatory rhetoric and damaging policies.

You can ensure that the right – from the Tories to Reform UK – are called out for divisive campaigning, inflammatory rhetoric and damaging policies. Amplify the left throughout the election. Your support will fund interviews with party leaders and leading politicians on the left, as well as commissioning comment pieces allowing them to put their ideas to the public.

Your support will fund interviews with party leaders and leading politicians on the left, as well as commissioning comment pieces allowing them to put their ideas to the public. Putting forward progressive solutions to the big issues facing the country. You can support a crucial counterbalance to right wing ideas and narratives in the election.

This will only be possible with your help.

Thank you for your generous support and everything you do to help build a better media.