Anti-racism protest planned at US embassy in response to Trump’s election victory

Stand Up To Racism has organised a 'No to Trump' demonstration

Protesters are set to descend on the US embassy at 6pm this evening (6 Nov) in response to Donald Trump’s election as president of the USA. Organised by Stand Up To Racism, the demonstration will be branded ‘No to Trump’.

Speaking on the decision to call the demonstration, Stand Up To Racism’s co-convener Weyman Bennett said: “Trump is a racist who gives every fascist and far-right activist a boost. His last presidency saw millions march against him. We are coming out to oppose him – and his racism, sexism, bigotry and Islamophobia again.”

The London demonstration will be supported by other groups, including the Stop the War Coalition, the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, and the Abortion Rights Campaign.

Similar demonstrations are also set to take place this evening in Glasgow and Edinburgh. Stand Up To Racism has said that another London demonstration will take place on November 9.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Alisdare Hickson – Creative Commons