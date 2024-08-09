Anti-fascist demonstrations planned in over 30 towns and cities on August 10

This is where anti-racists will be mobilising across the country.

Following the wave of far-right violence and intimidation that has sprung up across the country, local communities have been organising demonstrations to celebrate diversity and oppose racism.

On Wednesday August 7, campaigners across the UK gathered in towns and cities in response to planned far-right activities, far outnumbering those they were opposing.

Now, another day of action has been called, with anti-fascist demonstrations planned in more than 30 towns and cities on Saturday 10 August.

The day of action has been called by Stand Up To Racism and will see anti-racists gathering in Edinburgh, London, Manchester, Oxford, Newcastle, Portsmouth and dozens of other locations across the country.

Earlier this week, Stand Up to Racism published a ‘Unity Statement’ signed by MPs including Jeremy Corbyn, Dianne Abbott and Clive Lewis, alongside cultural figures such as Kate Nash, Paloma Faith and Billy Bragg.

After describing the context of far-right violence in recent weeks, that statement went on to call for people to join the anti-fascist movement. It read: “All those who oppose this must join in a united mass movement powerful enough to drive back the fascists. The majority of people in Britain abhor Robinson and the far right.

“We are the majority, they are the few. Britain has a proud history of defeating fascists and racists. We can defeat them again. We must Stand Up to Racism, Islamophobia and antisemitism. We must unite and mobilise against the far right and fascism.”

The full list of planned demonstrations can be found here.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward