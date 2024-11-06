‘A climate change denier, a proud racist and misogynist’ – Green Party slams Trump following his election victory

Carla Denyer also branded Trump a 'fascist'

The Green Party of England and Wales co-leader Carla Denyer has branded Donald Trump ‘a climate change denier, a proud racist and misogynist’. Her comments came following Trump’s election as the next president of the USA.

Denyer said: “A dangerous bigot, bully, and liar is once again set to become the leader of the most powerful country in the world. A climate change denier, a proud racist and misogynist, and a man who has sought to subvert elections and incite insurrection.”

She went on to say that the Green Party stands in solidarity with Americans who are worried about the forthcoming presidency. She said: “On this dark day, we stand in solidarity with all US citizens who fear a convicted criminal and a fascist in the White House. And we stand with all those around the world who dreaded this moment and must now live with its consequences, including those in Gaza and Ukraine.

“Together, those of us who believe in democracy must work together to overcome authoritarianism and the politics of hate.”

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward