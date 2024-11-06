‘A climate change denier, a proud racist and misogynist’ – Green Party slams Trump following his election victory

News

Carla Denyer also branded Trump a 'fascist'

Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer

The Green Party of England and Wales co-leader Carla Denyer has branded Donald Trump ‘a climate change denier, a proud racist and misogynist’. Her comments came following Trump’s election as the next president of the USA.

Denyer said: “A dangerous bigot, bully, and liar is once again set to become the leader of the most powerful country in the world. A climate change denier, a proud racist and misogynist, and a man who has sought to subvert elections and incite insurrection.”

She went on to say that the Green Party stands in solidarity with Americans who are worried about the forthcoming presidency. She said: “On this dark day, we stand in solidarity with all US citizens who fear a convicted criminal and a fascist in the White House. And we stand with all those around the world who dreaded this moment and must now live with its consequences, including those in Gaza and Ukraine.

“Together, those of us who believe in democracy must work together to overcome authoritarianism and the politics of hate.”

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Related posts:

  1. Green Party launches general election campaign with pledge to protect NHS from privatisation and clean up rivers
  2. Green Party co-leader promises to hold Labour to account on Gaza, benefits and climate
  3. Reform UK leader gets owned on BBC Question Time over climate change
  4. Green Party wins four seats in breakthrough election
Comments are closed.