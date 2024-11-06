Keir Starmer congratulates Donald Trump on apparent election victory

"As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise."

Donald Trump appears set to be elected president of the USA for the second time, defeating the Democrats’ candidate Kamala Harris in a deeply divisive election campaign. At the time of writing, Trump is currently projected to win more than the 267 electoral college votes, with seven states still to be called by major news agencies. Trump would only need to win one of these states to take the presidency.

The British prime minister Keir Starmer has congratulated Trump on his victory.

In a statement, the prime minister said: “Congratulations President elect Trump on your historic election victory. I look forward to working with you in the years ahead.

“As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise.

“From growth and security to innovation and tech, I know that the UK-US special relationship with continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic for years to come.”

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Keir Starmer – Creative Commons