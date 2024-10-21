Nigel Farage increases his shareholding in GB News

Farage also continues to rake it in from the channel, making £60,000 for just 20 hours of work according to his latest register of interests.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has increased his shareholding in GB News, as the arch Brexiteer continues to deepen his relationship with the right-wing channel.

According to the latest documents filed to Companies House this week, Farage has increased his shares from 300,000 to 500,000. It comes as Farage continues to rake it in from the channel, making £60,000 for just 20 hours of work according to his latest register of interests.

According to the Financial Times, George Farmer, the former boss of US social media platform Parler, has also become an investor in GB News, while Dan Wootton and Laurence Fox are both still shareholders despite having left the channel.

The FT reports: “According to documents filed by the company this week, GB News has also awarded extra shares to members of its broadcasting staff and management, including City fund manager Helena Morrissey and its chief executive Angelos Frangopoulos.

“In addition, the filings show that Dan Wootton and Laurence Fox are both still shareholders despite having left the channel. Fox, the actor turned politician and leader of the Reclaim party, was taken off air last year from the channel after making sexist comments about a journalist.

“Wootton left GB News in March after regulator Ofcom deemed the episode of his show that both appeared in had broken broadcasting rules.”