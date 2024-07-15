Nigel Farage announces return to GB News after becoming an MP as pressure grows on Ofcom

Some might have thought that Farage would dedicate his time to his constituents given that it is a full-time job.

After Reform UK leader Nigel Farage announced that he will be making a comeback on GB News later this week, Ofcom has once more been criticised over its lack of enforcing impartiality guidelines.

Farage, who is now MP for Clacton, had previously cancelled his weekly Monday to Thursday show on GB News back in May to dedicate more time to General Election campaigning for Reform UK.

The Financial Times reports that Farage plans to broadcast from the Westminster studios of the channel three times a week.

Ofcom has repeatedly found GB News in breach of broadcasting rules on impartiality. In May, the broadcast regulator announced it was investigating a Q&A session which saw then Prime Minister Rishi Sunak take questions from the public.

Ofcom said it had concluded the programme, called People’s Forum: The Prime Minister, broke its broadcasting rules. Ofcom had found that the programme hadn’t featured an “appropriately wide range of significant viewpoints” and said that it was considering further enforcement actions against the channel.

In April, Ofcom issued a warning to broadcasters about using politicians as presenters, ahead of the general election. Ofcom rules allow politicians to host current affairs programmes but not act as newsreaders.

Reacting to the news that Farage was returning to GB News, one social media user posted on X: “Nigel Farage announces return to GB News after taking seat in Parliament – Why is Farage allowed to do this? He already has a full time, salaried job- taking care of his constituents.”

Peter Stefanovic posted on X: “Nigel Farage announces return to GB News after taking his seat in Parliament. Why is this still allowed?

“Next they will be interviewing themselves.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward