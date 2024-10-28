Group of MPs seek to establish a women’s caucus in parliament

The caucus would seek to 'advance issues that disproportionately affect women'

A group of MPs are planning to establish a women’s caucus in the UK parliament in order to ‘advance issues that disproportionately affect women’. 47 MPs have signed an Early Day Motion in the House of Commons supporting the initiative, which would mirror similar groups within the Scottish and Welsh Parliaments and in the Northern Ireland Assembly.

The EDM says, “now is the time to establish a Women’s Caucus which focuses on issues affecting women across the UK and within Parliament”.

The move to establish a women’s caucus follows the largest ever cohort of women MPs being elected at the 2024 general election. 40 per cent of MPs in the House of Commons are now women, up from 34 per cent following the 2019 general election.

The EDM has received the support of MPs from six parties – Labour, the SNP, the Lib Dems, the Greens, Plaid Cymru and the DUP. Its sponsors are SNP MP Kirsty Blackman, Green MP Ellie Chowns, Lib Dem MP Christine Jardine, Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts and the Labour MPs Siobhain McDonagh and Rachel Blake.

Speaking on the EDM and the proposed caucus, Jardine told Left Foot Forward: “With the largest ever cohort of women MPs elected this year, it’s critical that we use our voice to represent women effectively.

“This could include pushing the new government to take stronger action on violence against women and girls, addressing the gender pay gap, or inequalities in healthcare.

“But we will also be fighting for change here in Parliament, to ensure women are represented and the House of Commons allows women to participate equally in all aspects of our work as MPs.

“Following a very successful initial meeting earlier this year with nearly 70 women MPs from across all parties, I look forward to seeing how the Women’s Caucus can make a difference in Parliament and beyond for all women.”

The other high profile MPs to have signed the EDM include Labour MP Dawn Butler, the deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats Daisy Cooper and the co-leader of the Green Party of England and Wales Carla Denyer.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Diliff – Creative Commons