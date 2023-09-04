What’s coming up in parliament now MPs are back?

These are the big things coming up in the House of Commons

MPs return to parliament today after the summer recess. They’ll be in the House of Commons for the next two weeks until another break for the party conference season. Here’s a run down of the big things happening in Westminster in the coming weeks.

This week, the Economic Activity of Public Bodies (Overseas Matters) Bill will enter the next stage of its parliamentary journey. This is the bill that has been branded the ‘anti-boycott’ bill by campaigners who this week handed in a 17,000 strong petition to 10 Downing Street. The legislation seeks to prohibit local authorities, universities and public sector pension funds from engaging in ethical considerations in procurement and investment. Its intention is to prevent public bodies boycotting Israeli goods and services. The bill will be going through the committee stage this week after passing its second reading earlier this year.

In the main Commons chamber, a flurry of private members bills are scheduled for the next two weeks. These are bills proposed by backbench MPs and very rarely become law. They can, however, be effective at raising issues up the political agenda. Up for discussion are proposals on advertising of e-cigarettes from Labour’s Helen Hayes and defibrillators on housing developments from the Tories’ Stephen Metcalfe.

Also this week, there’s a big moment for the Labour Party as an opposition day debate is scheduled for Wednesday. These allow the opposition party to table a motion on any topic for debate. These occasions don’t lead to legislative change, but they can have significant political implications. Remember that evening when there were reports of Tory MPs being ‘manhandled’ through the voting lobbies to ensure a vote on fracking didn’t pass? That vote came about through on an opposition day debate. Liz Truss resigned as prime minister the following day.

And of course, there will also be two opportunities for Keir Starmer to go head to head with Rishi Sunak at Prime Minister’s Questions. Unless anything earth shattering happens in the next 48 hours, expect Starmer to lay into the PM over the crisis of school building safety.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Diliff – Creative Commons

