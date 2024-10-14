Reform UK breaks Commons rules by offering £300 tours of parliament to supporters

“Ticket holders are being offered a refund.”

Reform UK has once more made the headlines for all the wrong reasons, after it was revealed that that the party was offering supporters paid tours of parliament with an MP, in what amounts to a breach of Commons rules.

Reform, which has been reliant on former leader and now MP Richard Tice for 80% of funding since 2021, sent an email to some activists offering the tours for up to £300 as part of a drive to raise money, the Times reported.

The rules state that members of the Commons “must ensure that the use of facilities … is in support of their parliamentary activities, and is in ­accordance with all relevant rules”, with MPs previously being suspended and having the whip removed for offering paid tours of Parliament.

The Times reports that: “An email to Reform supporters in one region was sent out in recent weeks advertising a Christmas party for supporters at a central London bar and nightclub. Tickets were sold as a fundraiser; however, there was an optional extra that advertised a “package” involving a tour of parliament with an MP.”

Reform MPs say that they were unaware of the offer and the party says that the email was sent in error by a volunteer regional organiser. A party spokesman said: “This event was set up without our knowledge by the local branch who did not know the rules.

“Ticket holders are being offered a refund.”

In September, it was reported that Farage was on a renewed drive to raise millions of pounds for Reform in order to “professionalise” its operations two months after it won five seats at the general election.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward