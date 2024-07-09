Nigel Farage’s first speech in parliament met with groans from fellow MPs

The Reform UK leader used his speech to make a jibe about Brexit

Newly elected MPs formally took their seats in the House of Commons today in the first day parliament has sat since the general election. Other than the swearing in of MPs, the primary activity that took place in the Commons was the election of the Speaker of the House, with Lindsay Hoyle being re-elected.

Following his election, the leaders of each parliamentary group were given the opportunity to speak on his re-election. While most used their speeches to give well-wishes to Hoyle, the leader of Reform UK had other ideas.

Nigel Farage used his speech to make a jibe about Brexit and the former speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow. In his comments, Farage said: “It’s pretty clear to everybody you act with great neutrality, that you have brought tremendous dignity to the role as Speaker, so we absolutely endorse you entirely for this job.”

He continued: “And it is, I must say in marked contrast to the little man that was there before you and besmirched the office so dreadfully in doing his best to overturn the biggest democratic result in the history of the country.”

Farage’s speech was met with groans from other MPs in the Commons.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward