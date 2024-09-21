‘Should have gone to Specsavers’: Thank EU for the Music to file official complaint over Telegraph’s reporting of Last Night of the Proms

Left Foot Forward spoke exclusively to Thank EU for the Music for clarification about the media coverage.

Despite this year’s Last Night of the Proms being one of the most successful ever in terms of EU flag distribution, the event was described as a disaster for ‘Remoaners’ by the right-wing media. Anyone who watched the BBC’s broadcast on September 14 would have clearly noticed the sea of EU flags being waved by attendees, they were impossible to miss. But according to reports from the Telegraph, Mail, Express, and GB News, the flags were confiscated, and the night had been spoiled for ‘Remoaners.’

The Telegraph was the first to report on the supposed “confusion” over the flags, referencing the Royal Albert Hall’s decision to ban certain flags from the event, including those from “proscribed groups, flags related to protest, hatred.” According to the report, some attendees had their EU flags confiscated, while others were able to enter with the yellow-starred blue flags without any difficulty. The article also suggested that even patriotic Union Jack-waving concertgoers were concerned that security might confiscate their flags as well.

This version of events seemed to be taken as gospel by other right-wing outlets. The Express repeated the story under the headline: “‘Remoaners’ evening ruined as EU flags confiscated at Last Night of the Proms.” The report noted that the pro-EU group Thank EU for the Music had distributed EU flags outside the venue, suggesting that this might have prompted the supposed change in policy.

“At one point, two security guards were seen confiscating EU flags from multiple attendees entering the venue. A clear plastic box containing the removed EU flags could be seen beside their table. These flags were potentially from people carrying “two or more” EU flags, reports the Telegraph,” the Express’s report noted.

Thank EU for the Music was founded in 2016 in response to the Brexit vote. The group comprises of musicians and music lovers, and campaigns for a borderless music industry. Left Foot Forward spoke exclusively to Thank EU for the Music for clarification about the media coverage.

“It’s obvious the audience is in tune with our campaign, as this year’s Proms was a massive success,” a spokesperson for the group said. “Such was the enthusiasm for our cause that some attendees brought in more than the allowed two flags, leading to the excess being confiscated, which is understandable.

“Are the Telegraph’s sales so poor that they can’t afford glasses for their reporters? To publish such a factually incorrect article, it wouldn’t be surprising if it was written before the event, deliberately misrepresenting it to push their own agenda. Perhaps they should have gone to Specsavers,” they added.

Thank EU for the Music also said that they are considering filing an official complaint with the Telegraph over what they say are inaccuracies.

On a lighter note, the group revealed that an enterprising couple was selling Union Jack flags outside the concert for £5 each.

Beyond the flag controversy, Brexit has taken a heavy toll on the UK’s music industry. New paperwork, border checks, and export costs have devastated the livelihoods of many British musicians. Research by the Musicians’ Union found that almost half of musicians say touring in the EU is no longer financially viable. The hardest hit are young, emerging artists with fewer resources. But the negative effects extend beyond musicians, as the broader arts and culture sector has felt the sting of Brexit.

While the challenges for performers touring Europe are widely known, the impact on visual arts – major exhibitions, cross-border trade, and career opportunities for both UK and European artists – has been less documented. Tristram Hunt, director of the Victoria & Albert Museum and former Labour MP, noted that trade barriers created by Brexit were contributing to ongoing “pressure” on London’s status as a global art hub.

Ahead of the general election, Keir Starmer spoke passionately about his commitment to the arts. In Labour’s manifesto, he promised to improve trade and investment relations with the EU to “help our touring artists.” Thank EU for the Music says they are hoping for positive news at this year’s Labour conference. With the conference starting tomorrow (September 22) in Liverpool, the group is urging Labour members and all workers to push Starmer to reset relations with the EU.

“The road for the UK’s music and culture industry ends at Dover. It’s time to hit the right note and take action,” said the spokesperson.

Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead is a contributing editor to Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Thank EU for the Music