Liz Truss to launch her own ‘free speech’ social media platform similar to Trump’s ‘Truth Social’

Disgraced former Prime Minister Liz Truss, who was booted out of office after just 49 days, is set to launch her own ‘free speech’ social media platform this summer.

Truss, who has never accepted responsibility for her disastrous mini-budget which sent markets into turmoil and the pound crashing as well as adding hundreds of pounds to peoples’ mortgages, has always blamed the ‘deep state’ and others for her downfall.

Despite her policies and ideas being discredited, Truss has chosen to double down rather than engage in a period of self-reflection.

She has continuously tried to whip up a moral panic, writing a recent book called ‘Ten Years to the West’ as well as claiming that free speech is under attack.

Borrowing from the Trump playbook, Truss is set to launch her own social media platform, believing that the ‘establishment media’ have failed her.

The London Economic reports: “The short-serving former PM brought up her plan to start an alternative social platform at a Bitcoin conference called ‘Saving the West’ over the weekend after attacking the establishment for bringing her down after less than 50 days in power.”

She told the gathered audience in Bedford over the weekend: “We are planning to launch it in the summer of this year, and there will be more news about it fairly soon, but I can’t say anymore at this stage.”

It is believed that Truss’ social media platform will be similar to Trump’s Truth Social.

Reacting to the news on X, one social media user wrote: “Couple of weeks late for April fools…”, while another added: “Will she allow pictures of lettuces?”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward