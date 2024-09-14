Thousands of EU flags to be distributed at BBC’s Last Night of the Proms

'We will continue to campaign until we achieve music without borders. Freedom of movement is a fundamental part of this.'

Once again, the sight of hundreds of European Union flags is set to be broadcast into homes across the UK during this year’s Last Night of the Proms, airing on the BBC tonight (September 14.) In a show of solidarity with the EU, around 6,000 flags will to be distributed to attendees, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by musicians and performers affected by Brexit.

Since Britain left the European Union, UK musicians touring Europe have encountered obstacles, introduced by the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA). The 90-day limit within a 180-day period makes longer tours difficult, while additional customs documentation for instruments, transportation challenges, and restrictions on merchandise sales have made touring more time-consuming and less profitable.

The flag distribution is organised by the pro-EU group Thank EU for the Music, which was founded in 2016 in response to the Brexit vote. The group, composed of musicians and music lovers, campaigns for a borderless music industry.

The impact Brexit has had on musicians touring in Europe has been devastating. Research by the Musicians’ Union found that almost half of musicians say touring in the EU is no longer financially viable. A survey of 200 musicians in July found that 75 percent of respondents said their bookings in the EU had declined post-Brexit. 79 percent said they had been unable to make up for the loss of that work by touring elsewhere in the world. 72 percent said their income from work in the EU had decreased. Brexit-related costs, such as those associated with obtaining an ATA Carnet (a document allowing the temporary import of goods, including musical instruments), have further burdened musicians, with fees ranging from £300 to £2,000. To avoid these costs, 41 percent of musicians have had to rent equipment in the EU, and 35 percent have had to hire transportation.

In Labour’s manifesto, Keir Starmer promised to improve trade and investment relations with the EU to “help our touring artists.” Thank EU for the Music says they are encouraged by the “mood music” from the new Labour government which is engaged with a reset of relations with the EU. But the group is urging for progress to be made quickly.

A spokesperson for Thank EU for the Music, told Left Foot Forward that they hope the new Labour government is paying attention to this year’s Proms concert. “The new government seems more focused on people’s rights than the previous one, which is promising. Music is global and should be without borders,” they said.

Last year’s sea of EU flags at the Proms attracted widespread global media coverage, sparked by criticism from right-wing politicians and their media allies. Nigel Farage fumed at Remainers ‘hijacking’ the event, with ‘insulting’ flags, as the pro-Brexit Express keenly reported. The arch Brexiteer admitted he “had to leave the room” during the concert. Former Conservative MP Harvey Proctor even called for an investigation to get to the bottom of how the “disgraceful and misguided BBC” let such an “utterly vulgar and wrong” spectacle happen.

The right-wing media were similarly angered when thousands of EU flags were distributed at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, and were especially incensed by the news that the UK’s representative, Mae Muller, was applying for German citizenship. Muller, whose family qualifies for citizenship under Germany’s laws for descendants of Nazi persecution, explained that an EU passport would help her perform more easily across Europe post-Brexit. The Express branded her a ‘left-wing activist’ and ran the headline: “UK’s Eurovision singer Mae Muller ‘hates this country’ and has applied for EU passport.”

Thank EU for the Music hopes that the EU flag-waving display will generate as much attention this year.

“We will continue to campaign until we achieve music without borders. Freedom of movement is a fundamental part of this,” says the group.

Photo credit: Bruce Tanner and Thank EU for the Music