Musicians Union to approach government to raise post-Brexit touring concerns

Three-quarters of musicians who used to work in the European Union have faced a decline in bookings post-Brexit. More than half of musicians say that touring in Europe is no longer ‘financially viable.’

These were the findings of a survey by the Musicians’ Union (MU), which polled its members and the wider music community about the issues they are experiencing when touring within the EU. The union says it will raise the issue with the new Labour government in light of the poll.

Out of the 200 respondents, 79 percent said they had been unable to make up for the losses they have incurred since Britain officially left the European Union on January 31, 2020. 41 percent of the musicians surveyed said they were forced to hire equipment in the EU to limit the cost of obtaining the international customs documents that permit the importing and exporting of goods, known as a Carnet. 72 percent said that their work in the EU had fallen, and 13 percent had found that all or part of their touring fees had been withheld due to issues with tax and national insurance.

Before the general election, Chris Bryant, Labour MP for Rhondda and Ogmore who is now culture secretary, described how musicians now find it “virtually impossible” to work on the continent due to increasing touring costs, as a “terrible sadness.”

In May, the then shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves pledged that Labour would commit to introducing a touring visa for UK artists. During a speech to business leaders, Reeves said: “We will forge a closer relationship with our nearest neighbours in the European Union, to ease the burden of bureaucracy and red tape on British businesses.”

Noting that Labour had made such a commitment, the MU said it was lucky that the survey had coincided with a “new government to talk to.”

Dave Webster, MU’s head of international, referred to the move as “significant” for the music industry.

“It’s very encouraging to hear the need to find solutions for touring musicians mentioned so often by the Labour ministers.

“We look forward to working with our music industry colleagues and Labour to drive this process forward. It is refreshing to have our concerns finally taken seriously. The past four years have now paid dividends in winning the argument for change,” said Webster.