Must watch: Trades Union Congress roasts Nigel Farage ahead of Reform UK conference

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has torn Nigel Farage to shreds for being a ‘fraud’ and ‘no friend of the working class’.

In a clip posted on the TUC’s social media channels yesterday, ahead of the Reform UK conference taking place today, the TUC’s General Secretary, Paul Nowak is filmed explaining why Farage is a ‘fraud’ and ‘Putin apologist’.

Nowak says: “Nigel Farage isn’t a friend of the working class, he’s a fraud. A public school educated, private equity loving, NHS privatising, Putin apologist fraud.”

Ahead of Reform's conference tomorrow, just a reminder.



Nigel Farage is a fraud. pic.twitter.com/RCtD3yibhf — Trades Union Congress (@The_TUC) September 19, 2024

Nowak goes on to explain how his grandad came to Britain with the Polish RA.F. and played his part in the fight against fascism and how in May he visited Kyiv to meet sister trade unions.

He explained: “I visited a power station raised to the ground by Russian rockets. I saw city apartment blocks destroyed by missile strikes, and I visited the children’s hospital in Kyiv, and met some of those at the sharp and very human end of war.

“People like Katja, 14 years old, who was wounded by the Russian shelling that killed her mother. Six weeks after my visit, Putin bombed that same children’s hospital, operating theatres wrecked, kids with cancer traumatised, doctors and nurses hunting through the rubble for their colleagues, so when I see Farage making excuses for Putin’s illegal and indefensible invasion of Ukraine, it turns my stomach.

“Congress I’ll say it again, the far-right hatemongers are no friends of the working class, they’re not patriots, they are frauds.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward