Getting desperate? Tories say they will ‘consider Nigel Farage’s application’ to join party ahead of election

After a disastrous few polls for the Tory party, amid bitter internal feuding and a plot to remove Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister, the Conservative Party is so desperate that they’re willing to consider Nigel Farage’s application to join the party ahead of the general election.

The comments were made by Richard Holden, Chairman of the Conservative Party, who was asked on GB News whether he wants Farage to join the Tories after fresh polling found that Reform UK are now just eight points behind the Tories.

Asked whether he wants Farage to join the party, in light of the polling, Holden told GB News: “Polls bounce around. Obviously you know, any application will be considered on its merits.”

Told ‘that’s a no then’, Holden responded: “It’s definitely not. Polls bounce around.”

Holden’s remarks come after Sunak himself refused to rule out welcoming Farage back into the Tory party.

After Farage’s appearance at Tory party conference last year, the idea of him returning to the Tory party was reported, with Sunak telling GB News: “Look, the Tory party is a broad church. I welcome lots of people who want to subscribe to our ideals, to our values.”

At the time, Jacob Rees-Mogg, the former Commons leader and business secretary, told the BBC he would back the idea of Farage rejoining, calling him a “very effective campaigner” with whom he shared “most of his political views”.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward