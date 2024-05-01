Nigel Farage set to announce return to politics as Reform UK candidate

"He is well aware what those weeks of national TV exposure have done for him - and the position he could be in to help Reform.”

Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage is set to announce a return to frontline politics it has been reported, as he seeks to capitalise on the increased media exposure he has gained following his appearance on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The Mirror reports that the former UKIP politician, 60, who retired in 2021, ‘is understood to want to stand as a parliamentary candidate this year. And it comes after sources say he is determined to make the most of the exposure he gained in the I’m A Celebrity jungle.’

There have previously been rumours that Farage was considering joining the Tory party, after his appearance at the party’s conference and after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hinted that he could be welcomed in the ‘broach church’ of the Conservative Party.

However, sources have told the Mirror that he wanted to capitalise on the recent media exposure he has gained, including on GB News.

A source told the paper: “Nigel has been rumoured to be considering a return to politics since he appeared in the jungle last year. But he has always been very cagey about his plans and it is only in recent weeks that he has begun discussing a return.

“There were those who doubted he would come back and felt his I’m A Celeb appearance was all about exposure for himself. But he is well aware what those weeks of national TV exposure have done for him – and the position he could be in to help Reform.”

Reacting to news of a return for Farage, one social media user wrote: “Just when you thought politics could get no worse. How will Tice cope with demotion?”.

Another added: “The shitbag returns”.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward