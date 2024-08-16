Latest opinion poll shows Reform are ahead of the Tories

Support for the Tories has fallen since the general election

Support for the Tories continues to sit in the doldrums after their catastrophic election defeat earlier this summer.

According to the latest opinion poll, support for the Tories is now lower than support for Nigel Farage’s Reform party.

The pollster WeThink’s latest figures suggest that support for Labour is at 33%, Reform at 21%, the Tories at 20%, the Lib Dems at 11% and the Greens at 8%.

In the 2024 general election, Labour picked up 33.7% of the popular vote, with the Tories in second on 23.7%. Reform polled 14%, the Lib Dems 12.2% and the Greens 6.4%.

With support for the Tories having only dropped since the general election, it doesn’t look like they’ll be returning to government any time soon…

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Simon Walker – Number 10: Creative Commons