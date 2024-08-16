Latest opinion poll shows Reform are ahead of the Tories

Support for the Tories has fallen since the general election
Support for the Tories continues to sit in the doldrums after their catastrophic election defeat earlier this summer.
According to the latest opinion poll, support for the Tories is now lower than support for Nigel Farage’s Reform party.
The pollster WeThink’s latest figures suggest that support for Labour is at 33%, Reform at 21%, the Tories at 20%, the Lib Dems at 11% and the Greens at 8%.
In the 2024 general election, Labour picked up 33.7% of the popular vote, with the Tories in second on 23.7%. Reform polled 14%, the Lib Dems 12.2% and the Greens 6.4%.
With support for the Tories having only dropped since the general election, it doesn’t look like they’ll be returning to government any time soon…
Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward
Image credit: Simon Walker – Number 10: Creative Commons
To reach hundreds of thousands of new readers and to make the biggest impact we can in the next general election, we need to grow our donor base substantially.
That's why in 2024, we are seeking to generate 150 additional regular donors to support Left Foot Forward's work.
We still need another 117 people to donate to hit the target. You can help. Donate today.
That's why in 2024, we are seeking to generate 150 additional regular donors to support Left Foot Forward's work. We still need another 117 people to donate to hit the target. You can help. Donate today.