Bombshell poll suggests Tories could end up with just 14 MPs after next election

The Tories are set for their worst ever election result

A new opinion poll has found the Tories are heading for their worst ever performance at the next general election. The YouGov poll for the Times suggests that just 20% of the public are planning to vote for the Tories.

Meanwhile, the poll has support for Labour at 47%, indicating that Keir Starmer’s party are on track for an unprecedented landslide when voters go to the polls.

The Tories’ dire poll rating is the worst it has been with YouGov since October 2022, at the height of Liz Truss’ disastrous premiership.

According to the poll, support for Reform UK is at 12%, the Lib Dems are on 8% and the Greens are on 7%.

Polling aggregator Stats for Lefties has made a projection on how the poll would be reflected in parliamentary seats if it were borne out in a general election. That projection has Labour winning a staggering 544 seats. The Tories would be the fourth largest party in parliament with just 14 MPs. Meanwhile, the Lib Dems would have 45 seats and the SNP 23.

The news comes just days after an MRP from YouGov showed that as many as 11 Tory cabinet members are set to be turfed out of parliament at the next election.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Simon Dawson / Number 10 Downing Street