BOMBSHELL poll puts Reform just 1 point behind the Tories

The poll also suggests the Lib Dems are surging

A bombshell new poll has shown just how badly the Tories’ general election campaign is going. YouGov’s latest test of voting intention suggests that Nigel Farage’s Reform party is just one percentage point behind the Tories.

According to the poll, Labour have maintained a 20 point lead over the Tories. Keir Starmer’s party are on 38% to the Tories’ 18%. Shockingly, Reform UK are in third place with 17% of people saying they intend to vote for them. The Liberal Democrats are fourth on 15%, with the Greens fifth on 8%.

If these figures were realised in a general election, the Tories would face wipe out in the House of Commons, and their status as a major political force in the UK would be in doubt.

The poll also suggests there has been a move away from support for the two biggest parties as the campaign has moved on. Since the last time YouGov polled the public, support for Labour is down 3 points and the Tories are down 1. Meanwhile Reform UK are up 1 point, the Lib Dems up 4 and the Greens up 1.

The poll was conducted from 11-12 June 2024.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Simon Walker / Number 10 – Creative Commons