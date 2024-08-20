Labour’s Sadiq Khan says he’s worried about the threat to him and his family if Trump returns to the White House

'I worry about what a second Trump presidency would mean for me and my family, but I’m not going to allow these people to cower me.'

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has said that he is worried about the threat to him and his family if Donald Trump returns to the White House, as he encouraged politicians to stand up and challenge misinformation being spread about immigration.

Khan, who won a record third term as Mayor of London, made the comments during an interview with the New Statesman, where unlike others in the Labour government who have chosen to remain neutral on the U.S. Presidential election, Khan said he wanted the Democrats to win.

He told the New Statesman: “It’s obvious what my politics are. I’m a member of the Labour Party – we’re a social democratic party. I want the Democrats to win.”

He added: “It’s no secret many Labour Party members go and volunteer for the Democrats during presidential elections. We shouldn’t pretend otherwise. Many of my staffers helped all three: Obama, Clinton and Biden.”

Khan also went on to say: “The last time we had a Trump presidency, as a matter of public record, there was a massive increase in hate crime towards me… I worry about what a second Trump presidency would mean for me and my family, but I’m not going to allow these people to cower me. It makes me even more determined to do my job.”

Khan has previously blamed Trump for the abuse, including online racist abuse, he has received, after the Republican’s continuous attacks on him.

In 2017 Trump criticised the mayor over his response to the London Bridge terror attacks and in 2019, Trump reignited his political feud with Sadiq Khan, calling him a “stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London”.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward