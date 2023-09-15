Tory candidate for London mayor liked tweets which praised Enoch Powell and which sent Islamophobic abuse to Sadiq Khan

In February 2020, Hall liked a tweet depicting Enoch Powell with the words “It’s never too late to get London back”.

The Tory candidate for the London mayoral elections has liked tweets praising Enoch Powell as well as Islamophobic tweets aimed at Sadiq Khan.

Susan Hall was announced as the party’s candidate to take on Sadiq Khan. She previously faced immediate criticism for her past views after tweets emerged showing her support for Donald Trump as well as for Liz Truss’ disastrous mini-budget. Hall also previously equated the storming of the US Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump with people opposing Brexit.

Now Hope not Hate, which campaigns against racism and fascism, has uncovered extreme social media activity from Hall, where she has shown support for Enoch Powell, endorsed Islamophobic tropes about Sadiq Khan and engaged in conspiracies around the 2020 American election.

Hope Not Hate reports: “In February 2020, Hall “liked” a tweet depicting Enoch Powell with the words “It’s never too late to get London back”. The graphic is jarringly similar to a page once housed on the BNP’s website.

“Again, in August 2020 Hall liked a post suggesting that Powell should have an honorary inclusion in a commemorative pack of Prime Minister-themed playing cards.”

Hall has also endorsed Islamophobic abuse aimed at Sadiq Khan. In January 2019, she retweeted a post from the far-right Katie Hopkins which referred to the Mayor as “the nipple height mayor of Londonistan”, replying “Thank you Katie!” in a now deleted tweet. “Londonistan” is a term frequently used by the far right to assert that London is being taken over by Muslims.

Hope not Hate also reported: “In April 2018, Hall liked a reply to her tweet about the Mayor Khan’s strategy for ending domestic violence and female genital mutilation which claimed “that Labour traitor RAT likes that kind of thing”, a baseless and defamatory tweet clearly based on Khan’s Muslim faith.”

The Tories clearly don’t care that their candidate for London Mayor endorses such bigoted views. The scandal of Islamophobia in the Tory party continues to go unchecked.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

