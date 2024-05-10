Susan Hall brutally mocked for claiming she ‘nearly’ defeated Sadiq Khan

“Alternative reality is the only thing the Right have left…”

The defeated Tory mayoral candidate for London has been brutally mocked after suggesting that she had ‘nearly’ beaten Labour’s Sadiq Khan.

Hall lost in the mayoral contest to Khan last week, after the Labour mayor secured just over 1,088,000 votes to be re-elected London Mayor, a majority of some 275,000 over his Conservative rival, who secured just under 813,000 votes.

The margin of Khan’s victory is the largest in the mayoralty’s history, if second preferences are discounted.

Reports had circulated before the result was announced that Hall could cause an upset with some predicting that the result ‘would be closer than thought’.

However, the final result showed Khan with a strong margin of victory.

In a video post on social media after the result, Hall thanked her supporters and claimed that she had “so nearly” defeated Khan in last week’s election.

She told her supporters: “To be the mayor of the city I have loved and lived in all my life – where I went from the garage workshop as a young woman in a man’s world, to running a business whilst raising a family – would have been wonderful.”

She went on to add: “It has been the honour of my life to stand as mayor for London, and I will never forget what we so nearly achieved together. Thank you again, for everything.”

Reacting to her claim, one social media user wrote: “Alternative reality is the only thing the Right have left…”

Another social media user added: “This is hilarious.

“Proud’ Susan Hall says she ‘so nearly’ defeated Sadiq Khan despite LOSING BY RECORD MARGIN. You have nothing to be proud of.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward