Jacob Rees-Mogg ‘thinking very strongly’ about standing in the next general election

The former Tory MP might be plotting a comeback

Jacob Rees-Mogg was booted out of parliament at the last general election, losing his Somerset constituency to Labour.

While many of his constituents will no doubt have been glad to see the back of him, he’s now threatening to return.

In an appearance at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Rees-Mogg told an audience at Matt Forde’s The Political Party show he was ‘thinking very strongly’ about standing in the next general election.

Rees-Mogg said: “I am not absolutely certain but I love politics and I love being in the parliament. So I am thinking very strongly about standing again.”

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward